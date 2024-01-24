Why QuickLogic (QUIK) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

The most recent trading session ended with QuickLogic (QUIK) standing at $14.66, reflecting a +1.73% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.26%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.36%.

Shares of the maker of chips for mobile and portable electronics manufacturers have appreciated by 2.56% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.29% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 2.4%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of QuickLogic in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.14, marking a 450% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.4 million, up 81.37% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for QuickLogic. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. QuickLogic is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, QuickLogic is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 40.03. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.2.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 114, finds itself in the top 46% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.