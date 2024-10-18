Why QuickLogic (QUIK) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

The most recent trading session ended with QuickLogic (QUIK) standing at $8.33, reflecting a +0.85% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.09%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.63%.

Shares of the maker of chips for mobile and portable electronics manufacturers witnessed a gain of 11.77% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 4.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.76%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of QuickLogic in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.05, reflecting a 138.46% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $4.2 million, indicating a 37.03% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.35 per share and a revenue of $24.4 million, demonstrating changes of +105.88% and +15.11%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for QuickLogic. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. QuickLogic currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that QuickLogic has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.6 right now. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 35.11.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, placing it within the top 41% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK)

