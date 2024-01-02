Why QuickLogic (QUIK) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

The latest trading session saw QuickLogic (QUIK) ending at $13.68, denoting a -1.3% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.57%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.64%.

The maker of chips for mobile and portable electronics manufacturers's stock has climbed by 23.2% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 4%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of QuickLogic in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.14, marking a 450% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $7.4 million, indicating an 81.37% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for QuickLogic. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. QuickLogic currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, QuickLogic is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 38.5. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 29.04.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, positioning it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

