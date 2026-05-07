Why QuickLogic (QUIK) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

QuickLogic (QUIK) closed at $17.56 in the latest trading session, marking a -5.49% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.63%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of chips for mobile and portable electronics manufacturers had gained 85.61% outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 22.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 11.41%.

The upcoming earnings release of QuickLogic will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 12, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.06, signifying a 14.29% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $5.5 million, reflecting a 27.31% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0 per share and revenue of $24.7 million, which would represent changes of +100% and +79.32%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for QuickLogic. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, QuickLogic boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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