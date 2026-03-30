Why QuickLogic (QUIK) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

QuickLogic (QUIK) closed the most recent trading day at $9.07, moving -4.83% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.4% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.73%.

Shares of the maker of chips for mobile and portable electronics manufacturers have appreciated by 15.8% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.37%, and the S&P 500's loss of 7.34%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of QuickLogic in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.06, marking a 14.29% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $5.5 million, indicating a 27.31% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0 per share and revenue of $24.7 million. These totals would mark changes of +100% and +79.32%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for QuickLogic. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.11% lower. QuickLogic presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 84, this industry ranks in the top 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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