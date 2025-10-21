Why QUBT Stock May Not Be a Buy Now Despite Quantum Boom

Through 2025, Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT, also known as QCi, has seen improvement in terms of scaling its quantum and photonic technology platforms while strengthening its financial position and commercial reach. The company advanced two core growth engines, its Quantum Systems business and its thin-film lithium niobate (TFLN) photonic chip foundry, achieving notable milestones across both.

In 2025, QUBT secured contracts with NASA, NIST, and Delft University. It shipped its first commercial entangled photon source to South Korea and also completed construction of its state-of-the-art Tempe, AZ, foundry.

Multiple capital raises, including a $200 million June financing and subsequent oversubscribed offerings totaling over $1 billion by October, significantly bolstered its balance sheet. The company’s inclusion in the Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes and expanding customer traction underscore its growing market credibility.

Entering late 2025, QCi is positioned as a differentiated provider of practical, room-temperature, energy-efficient quantum and photonic solutions.

Year to date, the stock, however, has underperformed the industry, sector and the S&P 500, growing just 4.4% during this period. It has also grossly underperformed rivals like

Challenges and Headwinds Amid Quantum Expansion

Despite strong technological momentum, QUBT faces several near-term challenges that could temper its growth trajectory. The company’s last-reported second-quarter 2025 results reflected minimal revenues of just $61,000 and a widening net loss of $36 million. Rising operating expenses, heavy investment needs and dependence on future customer adoption add execution risk, while repeated capital raises raise dilution concerns.

Moreover, global trade frictions and tightening export controls on advanced semiconductors and quantum technologies pose additional headwinds for the broader quantum and photonics ecosystem. Supply chain disruptions and geopolitical uncertainties could impact access to critical materials like lithium niobate, slow down the foundry ramp-up, and increase production costs. Collectively, these factors highlight that while QCi’s long-term potential remains significant, the company continues to operate in a highly volatile, capital-intensive and geopolitically sensitive environment.

Yet QUBT is Positioned for Long-Term Growth

QUBT’s long-term growth primarily has two pillars, its quantum computing systems and TFLN photonic chip foundry. The company has begun shipping products like the Quantum Photonic Vibrometer, entangled photon sources and the EmuCore reservoir computing platform to research, industrial and government clients, signaling real-world demand and entry into markets such as secure communications and edge AI.

Its Tempe, AZ, foundry is already fulfilling pre-orders and expected to drive meaningful revenues within 12-18 months. Strengthened partnerships with NASA and NIST, $349 million in cash and inclusion in the Russell indexes give QUBT both credibility and resources to advance its commercialization strategy.

Average Target Price Shows Strong Near-term Upside

Estimate Revision Trend

Estimates for QUBT have narrowed from a loss of 6 cents per share to a loss of 5 cents per share for the third quarter of 2025 over the past seven days. However, for 2025, the estimates have widened significantly, from a loss of 17 cents to a loss of 25 cents over the past seven days.



Hold QCi Now

Given QUBT’s minimal revenues, widening losses and high execution risk amid global trade tensions and supply constraints, now is not an ideal time to buy. Year to date, the stock has underperformed its peers and the market, and short-term estimates remain mixed. As QUBT stock is trading below its average price target but facing operational uncertainty, investors may be better off waiting for clearer signs of revenue growth or margin improvement before entering, consistent with its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

