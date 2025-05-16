Why QuantumScape Stock Surged Higher Friday

Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped as much as 14% today with the stock holding onto a gain of 10.6% as of 3:35 p.m. ET. New Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings might be what prompted the surge higher.

Last week, the solid-state battery technology company named a new chief operating officer (COO). Luca Fasoli is experienced in advanced memory and storage technologies from his time spent at technology companies Western Digital and Sandisk. Today's move might be due to the SEC filing that shows Fasoli acquired more than 1.3 million QuantumScape shares in a transaction dated May 13.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Investors might have jumped the gun, though, if that's why they also jumped into QuantumScape stock today.

QuantumScape technology is still on track

That's because the new COO's shares were part of his compensation for the job in the form of restricted stock units (RSUs). The shares include a signing bonus as well as a new-hire grant. The SEC filing is still meaningful for investors. Only 25% of those shares have vested as of today. The balance will vest in small increments over the future quarterly periods as long as Fasoli remains employed with QuantumScape.

QuantumScape is getting closer to the goal of commercializing its technology, though. In its first-quarter report released late last month, the company said it is ahead of schedule to bring its next planned phase into baseline production. That "Cobra" phase is its new solid-state battery production process for manufacturing solid-state battery cells.

It has also placed orders for equipment it plans to install this year for higher-volume cell assembly. QuantumScape said it was on track to produce cells with its solid separators this year with the goal of launching field testing next year.

Today's move may not make sense solely based on the SEC filing as some investors may have misconstrued it as a company insider making a large purchase. But at least the company remains on track for potential commercialization of its electric vehicle battery technology.

Should you invest $1,000 in QuantumScape right now?

Before you buy stock in QuantumScape, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and QuantumScape wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $635,275!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $826,385!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 967% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 171% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 12, 2025

Howard Smith has positions in QuantumScape. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.