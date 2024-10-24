Why QuantumScape Stock Rocketed Higher Today

Electric-vehicle (EV) battery technology company QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) gave investors a reason to cheer with its third-quarter report last night, and its shares are surging as a result. The stock popped nearly 36% in early morning trading. As of 11:38 a.m. ET, it was still up by 21.6%.

The company announced it has achieved an important milestone in its work to develop commercially viable solid-state batteries for EV makers. It has shipped samples planned for its first commercial product to automakers and other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for testing. That was one of QuantumScape's major goals for 2024.

Shaping the EV future

QuantumScape has a two-stage plan to mass produce the parts required for its solid-state EV battery. The first stage "Raptor" process has been used to produce low-volume prototypes.

The company announced that the first low-volume B-sample battery cells from its Raptor production process have been shipped for automotive customer testing. The next "Cobra" stage of production is set to begin in 2025.

The samples from its first commercial product, QSE-5, are designed to meet the requirements of automotive applications and provide EV buyers with better battery technology. The samples, made with separators and now being tested by automakers, feature high energy density and provide a less-than-15-minute fast-charging capability for EV owners. The batteries are safer and designed to operate over the full automotive temperature range.

In the earnings release, the company stated, "[T]o the best of our knowledge, these cells are the first anode-free solid-state lithium-metal cell design ever produced for automotive applications." While the testing process will still take months to complete, it's an important step for QuantumScape.

Investors reacted by jumping into the stock today. Shares are still down by more than 20% over the last six months, though. For those who can tolerate the risks and believe the company can successfully manufacture its commercial product at scale, it isn't too late to buy the stock.

Should you invest $1,000 in QuantumScape right now?

Before you buy stock in QuantumScape, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and QuantumScape wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $855,238!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 21, 2024

Howard Smith has positions in QuantumScape. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.