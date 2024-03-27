Why QuantumScape Stock Is Up Today

Shares of electric vehicle (EV) battery start-up QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) were trading higher on Wednesday after the company said it had hit a key milestone on its development path.

As of 2 p.m. ET, QuantumScape's stock was up about 7.2% from Tuesday's closing price.

QuantumScape hit an important milestone this week

QuantumScape said in a statement that it has begun shipping a new prototype battery to its automaker customers for evaluation. The prototype battery, called Alpha-2, incorporates many of the improvements QuantumScape has made to its design and production processes over the past year. Delivering it to customers is a milestone in the company's 2024 plan.

QuantumScape said that the new Alpha-2 prototype has only six layers (versus 24 in its last prototype), but it's more energy dense thanks to cathodes with more active material and a series of smaller improvements that add up to a more efficient package for the battery, with less internal space wasted.

The company said that while the Alpha-2 isn't a full-size commercial product, it incorporates the key features of the full-size and close-to-production "Beta-0" prototype it's aiming to ship later this year. In the meantime, the Alpha-2 allows QuantumScape's automotive customers to test the performance and reliability of a battery with the most significant improvements made over the last year.

Who are those customers? Volkswagen is one; it owns about 15% of QuantumScape. The battery start-up is believed to have at least one or two other automakers evaluating its prototypes, but it hasn't yet said which.

A slow-motion race toward a critical goal

Battery technology advances very slowly. QuantumScape has been at this for over a decade. But it's now getting close: If all goes well -- something that isn't common in the battery development space -- it could begin volume production of its batteries before the end of next year.

Is that likely? Investors hope so: QuantumScape's current cash pile is expected to last until mid-2026.

We'll know more when QuantumScape gives its first-quarter update next month.

Should you invest $1,000 in QuantumScape right now?

Before you buy stock in QuantumScape, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and QuantumScape wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 25, 2024

John Rosevear has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Volkswagen Ag. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.