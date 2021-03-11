Why QuantumScape Stock Is Higher Today

What happened

Shares of electric-vehicle (EV) battery start-up QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) were trading higher on Thursday, ahead of a technology presentation by strategic investor Volkswagen (OTC: VWAGY) that is scheduled for next week.

As of 1:45 p.m. EST, QuantumScape's stock was up about 10.2% from Wednesday's closing price.

So what

Like stocks of other companies in the electric-vehicle space, QuantumScape shares are probably benefiting from good news on U.S. interest rates, expectations that the Biden administration's upcoming infrastructure bill will include provisions to speed EV adoption, and the recovery of EV stocks led by Tesla following last week's sell-off.

The key to QuantumScape's advanced solid-state batteries is a new flexible ceramic material. Image source: QuantumScape.

But there may be another factor in play for QuantumScape. Volkswagen, which is a major strategic investor in QuantumScape and is in the midst of a massive transition to electric vehicles, plans to give a major presentation on Monday that looks like it will be focused on batteries. Possibly related: QuantumScape last month gave an update on its solid-state battery research, saying that it had moved one significant step closer to production.

Will VW announce something big involving QuantumScape on Monday? That possibility was almost certainly a factor in the stock's surge on Thursday.

Now what

VW hasn't said much about the event, except that it will be called "Power Day" and that it doesn't involve a new vehicle. But it's important enough that VW's CEO, Herbert Diess, has been talking it up on Twitter.

🔋⚡️Join us for our global #VWGroup event – online on March 15, 2021, 1 p.m. CET.



ℹ️ Please note: This is not a car presentation.#VWPowerDay pic.twitter.com/cAlfRynPZS — Herbert Diess (@Herbert_Diess) March 9, 2021

While we don't know much, I think we know enough to make this event "must-see TV" for auto investors holding QuantumScape or VW shares.

10 stocks we like better than QuantumScape Corporation

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and QuantumScape Corporation wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

John Rosevear has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Tesla and Twitter. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.