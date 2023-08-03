Why QuantumScape Shares Plunged Today

What happened

Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) have soared more than 50% in the past three months, and the company is looking to take advantage of that move. But after it announced plans to raise additional capital, investors are selling the stock today. As of 10:25 a.m. ET on Thursday, shares were lower by 16.3%.

QuantumScape plans to sell $300 million in additional shares, and investors are reacting in a typical fashion. The added share count will dilute existing shareholders, and the shares will likely be offered at a below-market price.

The company hasn't yet announced those details. But today's reaction is from short-term traders, and longer-term investors shouldn't be surprised that the company is looking to raise extra capital.

When the company reported its second-quarter results last week, it said it had over $900 million in liquidity that would support its needs into the second half of 2025. But that time frame is likely prior to when the company will begin any commercial sales. So it makes sense for the company to add to its balance sheet, especially after the stock has moved substantially higher over the past several months.

More importantly for long-term investors is the progress the company is making toward commercializing its solid-state battery technology. It expects its batteries will lead to faster charging times with a more efficient and safer battery.

In the second quarter, QuantumScape said it shipped product to several potential automotive customers that included the parameters required for its intended commercial design. But plenty of risks remain, and some investors seemed to want to lock in profits today after the recent stock move higher.

Longer-term investors shouldn't view today's news as any change in the business. In fact, it could help finance the company until it begins generating revenue. A small amount of dilution was to be expected as the company works to prove its product's value to EV makers.

