Why Is QuantumScape (QS) Up 13.1% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for QuantumScape Corporation (QS). Shares have added about 13.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is QuantumScape due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

QuantumScape Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates on Eagle Line Startup Progress

QuantumScape reported a loss of 16 cents per share for the first quarter of 2026, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 18 cents. It delivered an earnings surprise of 11.1%.



The quarter also showed improving year-over-year performance, with loss per share narrowing from 21 cents in the year-ago period. Operationally, the company reported progress in ramping up the Eagle Line, with early production underway and ongoing efforts to enhance efficiency and output.



QuantumScape remains a development-stage company with no GAAP revenues to date. Operating expenses fell to $109.2 million, and net loss narrowed to $100.8 million.

QuantumScape Advances Automotive Road Map and Sampling

QuantumScape reiterated that EV development remains its core focus and primary source of customer activity. The company continues to work closely with Volkswagen Group’s PowerCo as it advances its automotive commercialization roadmap, with the next phase focused on field testing under real-world conditions to drive iteration.



Beyond Volkswagen, the company shipped cells to an automotive joint development agreement partner for testing during the first quarter. QuantumScape also reported completing a technology evaluation with another top-10 global automotive OEM, which included hands-on engineering work and competitive benchmarking, and the engagement is now progressing into joint development activities.

QS Ecosystem Adds Another Lever for Scale

QS described its ecosystem strategy as a key part of keeping costs low while scaling up. Instead of building everything itself, it partners with others to expand production of its solid ceramic separators. The company is working with Murata Manufacturing and Corning to scale up separator production using its Cobra process, with ongoing technical collaboration.



A notable milestone this quarter was the company’s first customer billings from partners, totaling $11 million. The company noted that partners are investing in QS-specific equipment and systems, demonstrating commitment while also generating revenue, as QuantumScape shares its equipment, processes and know-how while retaining control of its core technology.

QS Keeps Guidance Steady While Managing the Balance Sheet

On spending, QS reported first-quarter 2026 capital expenditures of $10 million, primarily reflecting final payments tied to the Eagle Line. For full-year 2026, the company has maintained its capex guidance of $40-$60 million and expects an adjusted EBITDA loss of $250-$275 million.



Liquidity remained a key support point. QuantumScape ended the quarter with $904.7 million in liquidity, including $145.1 million in cash and cash equivalents and $759.6 million in marketable securities. Cash flow reflected continued investment in development, with net cash used in operating activities of $59.5 million and purchases of property and equipment totaling $10 million during the quarter.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Since the earnings release, investors have witnessed a flat trend in fresh estimates.

VGM Scores

Currently, QuantumScape has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a grade of F on the value side, putting it in the fifth quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

QuantumScape has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

QuantumScape is part of the Zacks Automotive - Original Equipment industry. Over the past month, Autoliv, Inc. (ALV), a stock from the same industry, has gained 3.4%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended March 2026 more than a month ago.

Autoliv reported revenues of $2.75 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +6.8%. EPS of $2.05 for the same period compares with $2.15 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Autoliv is expected to post earnings of $2.40 per share, indicating a change of +8.6% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -0.1% over the last 30 days.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for Autoliv. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of B.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.