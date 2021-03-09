Why QuantumScape, ElectraMeccanica (SOLO), and Romeo Power Stocks Surged Higher Today

What happened

Shares of several electric-vehicle-related stocks moved sharply higher on Tuesday, a rally spurred by a Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) rebound and good news from a key interest rate bellwether.

Here's where things stood as of 3:15 p.m. EST for these three stocks, relative to their closing prices on Monday.

So what

These three were among many electric-vehicle stocks that sold off sharply last week, after the rate on the bellwether 10-year U.S. Treasury bond moved to its highest point in more than a year. A rise in rates on the 10-year Treasury has historically foreshadowed increases in U.S. interest rates; that's bearish for aggressive-growth companies that aren't yet profitable, like the three here.

Another factor in last week's decline: Tesla's slump. Shares of the electric-vehicle leader were down over 30% from its recent high at one point, on broad economic concerns, as well as some concerns specific to Tesla. Given that all three of the stocks here ran up following Tesla's spectacular 2020 rally -- and on similar expectations -- it's no surprise that they slipped when Tesla fell.

ElectraMeccanica's three-wheeled electric vehicle is called the Solo. Image source: ElectraMeccanica Vehicles.

So here's why all of these stocks (including Tesla) are rebounding today: The rate on the 10-year Treasury bond moved a bit lower overnight. That sent Tesla off to the races, and investors jumped back into our three stocks (and quite a few others) as well.

Now what

There was no news of note on either ElectraMeccanica or Romeo Power on Tuesday. But Cowen analyst Gabe Daoud dropped a bullish note on QuantumScape after the U.S. markets closed on Monday, initiating coverage of the battery start-up with an outperform rating and a price target of $57, saying that he was impressed with the technology update that the company provided with its earnings report last month.

10 stocks we like better than QuantumScape Corporation

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and QuantumScape Corporation wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

John Rosevear has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.