Why Quantum Stock Plunged Today

What happened

Shares of Quantum (NASDAQ: QMCO) were tumbling today after the data-storage specialist badly missed estimates in its fiscal third-quarter earnings report. Management blamed supply chain constraints as it appears to be one of many companies being affected by the chip shortage and shipping delays.

The stock was down 42% as of 10:46 a.m. ET on Thursday.

So what

Revenue in the quarter fell 2.7% to $95.3 million, well below analyst estimates at $104.4 million. However, demand remained near record levels, and backlog increased from $50 million in the previous quarter to $62 million, showing that orders are increasing.

But supply chain constraints hit the cost side as well with gross margin shrinking from 43.1% to 36.9%, while other operating costs rose, too. On the bottom line, it finished the quarter with an adjusted loss per share of $0.07, compared to breakeven in the quarter a year ago.

The company is taking steps to fix the imbalance with supply and demand, according to CEO Jamie Lerner, who said: "Our business and customer order momentum remains at historically high levels, demonstrated by another quarter of record backlog. However, given the continued pressure on revenues due to supply chain constraints, combined with the increasing supply chain cost environment, we are immediately implementing a series of cost reduction measures, along with pricing increases, across our product categories."

Now what

Looking ahead, guidance for the current quarter was also underwhelming as the company expects revenue of $87 million to $97 million and an adjusted loss per share of $0.05 to $0.09. That compares to analyst estimates at $104.5 million in revenue and a per-share profit of $0.03.

Quantum's revenue has been declining for several years, so while supply chain challenges may be the main reason for the poor results, this isn't the first time the small-cap stock has disappointed. Still, the improving backlog is a good sign. If supply issues ease up, the stock should be in a better place a year from now.

10 stocks we like better than Quantum Corporation

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Quantum Corporation wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.