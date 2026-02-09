Why Quanta Services (PWR) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Quanta Services (PWR) closed at $514.56 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.27% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.47% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.9%.

The stock of specialty contractor for utility and energy companies has risen by 20.24% in the past month, leading the Construction sector's gain of 10.62% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.16%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Quanta Services in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 19, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $3, reflecting a 2.04% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $7.28 billion, indicating a 11.02% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

PWR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.59 per share and revenue of $27.93 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +18.06% and +17.99%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Quanta Services. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Quanta Services is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Quanta Services is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 40.92. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 25.13.

We can also see that PWR currently has a PEG ratio of 2.26. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Engineering - R and D Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.89 at yesterday's closing price.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 58, this industry ranks in the top 24% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

