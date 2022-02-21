Why Quanta (PWR) is Poised to Beat Q4 Earnings Estimates

Quanta Services, Inc. PWR is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 24, before the opening bell.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7% and grew 5.7% year over year. Total revenues missed the consensus mark by 2.2% but increased 10.9% year over year.



Encouragingly, earnings topped analysts’ expectations in 10 of the trailing 11 quarters.

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings has remained stable over the past 60 days at $1.41 per share. The said figure indicates a 15.6% increase from the year-ago earnings of $1.22 per share. The consensus mark for revenues is $3.68 billion, suggesting a 26.5% year-over-year rise.

Factors to Note

Quanta Services’ fourth-quarter revenues are expected to have increased owing to higher contribution from both the segments — Electric Power Infrastructure Services and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.



The Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment is likely to have benefited from broad-based business strength driven by ongoing grid modernization, system hardening, renewable energy interconnections and solid execution. Also, contributions from larger transmission projects underway in Canada and revenues from the acquired businesses are likely to have supported bottom-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter. Also, higher profitability from the LUMA joint venture and other integral unconsolidated affiliates along with communications and electric operations might have added to the positives.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Electric Power segment’s revenues is pegged at $2,227 million, implying 5.7% growth from a year ago.



The Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment has been benefiting from higher demand for gas utility and pipeline integrity services and pent-up demand for the services that were deferred due to the effects of COVID-19 on the downstream market.



During the third-quarter 2021 earnings call, the company slightly moderated its view for the segment, primarily due to softness in industrial operations. The consensus estimate for the Underground Utility segment’s revenues is pegged at $1,000 million, indicating growth of 24% from $806.4 million reported in the year-ago period.

What the Zacks Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Quanta Services this time around. A combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: It currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

