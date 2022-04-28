Why Qualcomm Stock Is Jumping Today

What happened

Shares of the tech giant Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) were jumping today after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter results. The company beat analysts' consensus top- and bottom-line estimates in the quarter.

The tech stock was up by 6.1% as of 10:25 a.m. ET.

So what

Qualcomm's second-quarter sales increased 41% from the year-ago quarter to $11.1 billion. That figure easily outpaced Wall Street's expectation of $10.6 billion for the quarter.

Additionally, the company's non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $3.21 was up 69% from the year-ago quarter and beat analysts' consensus estimate of $2.95 per share.

Qualcomm's CEO, Cristiano Amon, said in a statement that the company had another quarter of record revenue that reflected Qualcomm's "successful execution of our growth and diversification strategy and strong demand for our wireless and high-performance, low-power processor technologies across multiple industries."

The company also highlighted some impressive growth in its CDMA technologies segment -- Qualcomm's largest revenue category -- which saw a 52% spike in sales from the year-ago quarter to $9.5 billion.

Now what

Qualcomm's management issued guidance for the third quarter, saying that revenue would range between $10.5 billion and $11.3 billion, which would represent a 35% increase at the midpoint of guidance.

The company's leadership expects non-GAAP earnings to be between $2.75 and $2.95 per share, which would be a 48% year-over-year jump, at the midpoint.

With the company beating analysts' top and bottom-line consensus estimates for the second quarter and issuing strong guidance for the third quarter, it's no surprise that Qualcomm investors are pushing the company's share price higher today.

10 stocks we like better than Qualcomm

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Qualcomm wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Qualcomm. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.