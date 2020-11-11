Why Qualcomm and DISH Network Stocks Jumped on Wednesday

What happened

Shares of Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) stock were trading higher on Wednesday, up by about 5% as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The semiconductor company's gain followed news that it's partnering with DISH Network (NASDAQ: DISH) to help the satellite TV company build a 5G network. DISH stock similarly gained about 4.5%.

The new network will "test open and virtualized RAN 5G solutions containing the new Qualcomm 5G RAN Platforms to help fast track DISH's rollout of the nation's first cloud-native, Open RAN-compliant 5G network," DISH said in a press release Wednesday morning.

DISH became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier earlier this year when it acquired Boost Mobile. Its launch of the nation's first cloud-native Open RAN-based 5G broadband network would mark a notable innovation in the space.

"We are excited about working with DISH to accelerate their strategy to bring flexible, scalable, and interoperable 5G deployments to a more competitive North American market," said Durga Malladi, Qualcomm's 5G lead, in the press release.

DISH is aiming to build its 5G network by 2023. Qualcomm says it has a "vast 5G portfolio" that can be used in support of this goal.

Qualcomm's products have been fundamental to 3G and 4G -- and its technologies already enable the mobile ecosystem found in every 5G smartphone. The tech powerhouse looks well-positioned to be at the center of this market opportunity.

