Why Q4 Earnings May Be Disappointing, And Why Investors Shouldn't Worry

This week, earnings for the fourth quarter will start to come in. The first big names to report will be Delta (DAL) and BlackRock (BLK) on Thursday, followed by banking giants JP Morgan (JPM), Citi (C), and Wells Fargo (WFC) on Friday, then things really heat up next week. Based on the two most reliable indicators for estimating earnings relative to expectations, it is likely to be a less spectacular season of beats than we have seen in the past, but investors shouldn’t read too much into that.

The first of those indicators is history. On average over the last five years, over seventy percent of S&P 500 companies have beaten estimates for their earnings per share (EPS) each quarter, making it almost certain that there will be more beats than misses this quarter too. It is really a quite staggering number, and it points to a weakness inherent in the system.

The starting point for analysts’ deliberations is management guidance. Corporations aren’t required to issue guidance, and not all of them do. Indeed, over the last year, the number of companies that issued guidance fell drastically, due to Covid-19 making even a guess about the future too risky. That may seem like a bad thing, but the lack of management's forward guidance will have the effect of raising estimates overall.

Senior managers at big companies have learned over the years that it is better to under-promise and overdeliver than the other way around. When the release comes, a headline along the lines of “Wow! We beat our own expectations!” is far better for their salaries and bonuses than “Just missed!”

So, inevitably, there is a tendency to underestimate.

Without so many of those inherently low guesses from which to start, analysts are making their own calls from scratch. They are humans, so it is reasonable to assume that they will be influenced by things like market strength and the general feeling among traders that we are moving on past the virus as a major factor, even though it is resurgent all over the country. There is a hope that a new White House administration with a focus on vaccination above all else will do better at distribution than a lame duck with a questionable attention span, and stocks have been reflecting the hope rather than the reality for a few months now.

It is fair to assume that estimates, without the influence of intentionally pessimistic guidance, will be doing the same, but we don’t have to assume. There is already evidence that that is the case.

The average of earnings estimates for the S&P at this point suggests an overall decline in earnings of 8.8%. That sounds bad, but bear in mind that as the quarter began, it was much worse. The average estimate on September 30th was that earnings would fall 12.7% year on year, so it has been a quarter of relative optimism.

As with the elevated stock market, current conditions don’t support that. Unemployment is rising again and those small businesses that have survived to this point are being hit again as enforced shutdowns return. I guess the forward-looking nature of the stock market makes record highs there understandable, even if they are not fully justified. Earnings, however, look backwards at the quarter just finished. Given that, how can estimates keep rising as the situation keeps getting worse?

Obviously, optimism is infectious on Wall Street.

So, it is quite likely that the number of beats of earnings estimates in Q4 will be below average. That could happen even with well over half of the index’s component companies beating on the bottom line, but, in historical terms, that could still be portrayed as a major negative.

Investors, though, shouldn’t be too concerned. I doubt there will be too much of a negative market reaction overall if that is the case. As I said, earnings reports look backwards, and the market is looking forwards. There could be some profit warnings from those companies that do still give guidance, but they may be less impactful than usual. Traders know that this is an exceptional time, but a finite one, and that unless bankruptcy is a real risk, corporations will come out of it leaner, stronger, and more profitable.

Exceptional circumstances make it unlikely that we will get the usual flood of beats this earnings season, but they also make it unlikely that the market will show major disappointment when that happens, or at least not for long. So, riding out any bumpiness is still the best strategy for long-term investors.

