Why Q2 Holdings Stock Plunged This Week

What happened

Week to date, shares of Q2 Holdings (NYSE: QTWO) were down 24.7% as of 1:20 p.m. ET on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The fintech company previously received takeover interest from private equity firms, but the market correction has caused demand for software and fintech businesses to evaporate.

Earlier this week, Q2 Holdings reportedly put on hold its plan to solicit offers after bids came in too low. Year to date, the stock is down 50%, along with those of other leading fintech companies.

So what

For patient shareholders, this might be good news, since it allows investors to benefit from the eventual recovery in sentiment for the sector once the market correction comes to an end. In the first quarter, Q2 Holdings reported revenue growth of 15% year over year, representing a sequential increase of 1% over the fourth quarter.

Management believes the company is well positioned for more growth after seeing strong adoption for its Q2 Innovation Studio, which allows financial institutions and partners to integrate with Q2's digital banking platform.

Now what

One thing the market might be missing with software-as-a-service companies that have seen their share prices fall sharply is the increased value they bring amid labor shortages. During the first-quarter earnings call, management alluded to the increased efficiency its software platform brings to employees after scoring a deal with a top U.S. bank.

"This bank sees our loan pricing tools as a valuable way to enable their commercial bankers with actionable, in-the-moment insights, enhance the efficiency and experience of their staff and help them better serve their clients," CEO Matthew Flake said.

The company now has nearly 20 million registered customers using its digital banking platform, up 8% year over year. More than half of Q2's digital banking customers are using its Innovation Studio. That spells tighter relationships with customers and more opportunities to grow revenue with existing users.

10 stocks we like better than Q2 Holdings

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Q2 Holdings wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Q2 Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.