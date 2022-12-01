Why PVH Stock Triumphed on Thursday

What happened

What a difference a quarter makes, at least in the case of fashion retailer PVH (NYSE: PVH). After PVH unveiled very sharp-looking quarterly results after market hours on Wednesday, the following day the company's share price rose by over 9%.

Although PVH's third-quarter revenue saw a slight (2%) year-over-year decline, at $2.28 billion it still came in higher than the average analyst estimate -- those prognosticators were collectively modeling $2.23 billion. The dynamic was similar on the bottom line; although non-GAAP (adjusted) net profit slid by 12% to just under $170 million, or $2.60 per share, it crushed the average analyst projection of $2.17.

PVH attributed the better-than-expected performance to the strength of its two leading fashion brands, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger. It quoted CEO Stefan Larsson as saying that the quarter's success was also due to "the pricing power we are able to achieve by delivering strong hero product, engaging closely with consumers, and elevating the customer experience."

Investor reaction to the third-quarter results was a marked contrast to the previous frame. PVH's second quarter wasn't as impressive, as it featured far deeper declines in both revenue and profitability, with the company missing analyst projections for the former line item.

PVH also updated its full-year guidance, saying that revenue for the period is expected to come in at the top end of its previously announced range. This means a decline of 3% over the 2021 figure. Adjusted net income should land at roughly $8.25 per share, down from the previous year's $10.15.

