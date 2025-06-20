Why PureCycle Technologies Stock Was on Fire This Week

For the second week in a row, next-generation plastic recycling specialist PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ: PCT) was quite the hit on the stock exchange.

Thanks to a successful round of capital raising and a bullish analyst note on its prospects, the company's shares were trading nearly 21% higher week to date early Friday morning, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

$300 million worth of good news

PureCycle has managed to raise $300 million in fresh capital commitments from a mix of former and new investors. It did so via a flotation of convertible preferred shares.

With these funds coming to its coffers, the company also announced that it aims to bring 1 billion pounds of installed recycling capacity onstream by 2030. That $300 million will help it expand its current operations in Augusta, Georgia, and build new facilities overseas in Asia (specifically Thailand) and Europe (Belgium).

In its press release on the matter, PureCycle quoted CEO Dustin Olson: "Over the last several years, we have continued to invest time and resources in progressing our global growth plans and this capital will allow us to execute on those plans."

Still a buy, maintains analyst

Meanwhile, also over the past few days, an analyst covering PureCycle stock felt compelled to publish a bullish note on the company (this occurred on Monday, so it didn't address the convertible preferred stock issue).

In his new PureCycle note, Cantor Fitzgerald's Andrew Sheppard reiterated his overweight (i.e., buy) recommendation on the stock and his $12-per-share price target. According to reports, he cited the company's early-mover advantage in its niche, its exclusive technology, and what he considers its large addressable market as key factors in his rating.

Should you invest $1,000 in PureCycle Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in PureCycle Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and PureCycle Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $659,171!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $891,722!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 995% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 172% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 9, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.