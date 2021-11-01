Why PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Could Be Worth Watching

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). The company's stock received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$55.37 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$45.92. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether PulteGroup's current trading price of US$48.08 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at PulteGroup’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in PulteGroup?

According to my valuation model, PulteGroup seems to be fairly priced at around 19% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy PulteGroup today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $59.60, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since PulteGroup’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from PulteGroup?

NYSE:PHM Earnings and Revenue Growth November 1st 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. PulteGroup's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 41%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in PHM’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on PHM, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

