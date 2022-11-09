Markets
PUBM

Why Pubmatic Stock Was Tumbling Today

November 09, 2022 — 02:55 pm EST

Written by Jeremy Bowman for The Motley Fool ->

What happened

Shares of Pubmatic (NASDAQ: PUBM), a supply-side adtech platform, were falling today after the company issued a disappointing third-quarter earnings report, and its guidance called for revenue growth to grind to a halt in the fourth quarter.

As of 2:14 p.m. ET, the stock was down 14.2%.

So what

Revenue in the quarter grew just 11% to $64.5 million, showing the company is getting hit by the same macro headwinds as much of the rest of the advertising industry. That missed estimates at $66.9 million.

Omnichannel video was a bright spot for Pubmatic, which helps publishers optimize their ad inventory, as revenue in that category was up 45%, and connected TV revenue jumped 150%.

Net revenue retention over the last four quarters slowed from 157% in the quarter a year ago to 120%, showing the company grew revenue from its existing customer base by 20%.

Profitability was strong as Pubmatic reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $25.3 million, a 39% margin, but on the bottom line, adjusted earnings per share fell from $0.30 to $0.22, though that was well ahead of the consensus at $0.13.

CEO Rajeev Goel said in a statement, "Despite the near-term economic pressure, we are well positioned to continue to gain market share."

Now what

Pubmatic's fourth-quarter guidance was particularly concerning as the company called for revenue to grow just 1% at the midpoint of its range of $75 million to $78 million as management cited macroeconomic pressures on its display advertising business. It also said it sees adjusted EBITDA of $33 million to $36 million, or a margin of 45% to 48%.

Given the weak guidance, it's not surprising that Pubmatic stock is sinking today. While this still looks like a solid business over the long term, it's likely to struggle as the economy slows down.

10 stocks we like better than PubMatic, Inc.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and PubMatic, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 7, 2022

Jeremy Bowman has positions in PubMatic, Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends PubMatic, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PUBM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.