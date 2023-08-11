Why PubMatic Stock Plummeted 31.7% This Week

What happened

Shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) dropped 31.7% this week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the programmatic advertising technology specialist announced solid second-quarter 2023 results, but followed with conservative forward guidance.

To be sure, the entirety of Pubmatic's decline this week came on Wednesday after the company told investors its quarterly revenue grew a modest 0.5% year over year to $63.3 million, which was technically above both analysts' estimates (for sales of $59.8 million) and guidance provided in May (for a range of $58 million to $61 million). On the bottom line, that translated to non-GAAP (adjusted) net income of $1.3 million, or $0.02 per share, down significantly from $0.23 per share a year earlier -- but again well above Wall Street's models calling for an adjusted net loss of $0.01 per share.

So what

Meanwhile, PubMatic grew its number of active publishers on the platform by 13% year over year, monetizing inventory from over 1,750 publishers and app developers. Revenue from omnichannel video -- including desktop, mobile, and connected TV (CTV) devices -- grew to 31% of total revenue during the quarter. CTV revenue, in particular, grew by over 30% year over year.

"As the market consolidates, we are in a strong position despite macro headwinds," stated Pubmatic co-founder and CEO Rajeev Goel. "I am confident in our growing list of long-term revenue drivers and ability to gain market share."

Goel added that new products such as Activate and Convert have expanded its total addressable market by over $75 billion.

Pubmatic's quarter wasn't perfect, however; adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) arrived at $12 million, below guidance for a range of $13 million to $15 million and down from $23 million in the same year-ago period. Net dollar-based retention also contracted to 100% for the trailing 12 months ended June 30, 2023, down from 130% a year earlier.

Now what

Looking ahead, PubMatic says macroeconomic headwinds continue to hold back its overall growth as "advertisers remain cautious, particularly with respect to brand advertising."

As such, PubMatic issued guidance for third-quarter revenue of between $58 million and $61 million -- down around 7.8% year over year at the midpoint and far below analysts' consensus estimates for revenue of around $66.3 million.

In the end, this modest quarterly beat simply wasn't enough to offset PubMatic's disappointing outlook, and its stock declined accordingly.

10 stocks we like better than PubMatic

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and PubMatic wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2023

Steve Symington has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends PubMatic. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.