Why PubMatic Stock Fell 33.7% This Morning

Key Points PubMatic stock fell 33.7%, despite beating second-quarter earnings and revenue expectations.

Video-advertising revenue jumped 34%, with connected TV ads growing 50% year over year.

The stock fell to an all-time low.

10 stocks we like better than PubMatic ›

Shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) took a swan dive on Tuesday morning, starting the morning session 33.7% below Monday's closing price. The company reported second-quarter earnings last night with strong results but uninspiring forward guidance.

The stock had recovered to a 19.4% drop by 12:50 p.m. ET, but that's still a painful price cut.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Beating estimates isn't always enough for Wall Street

The digital-advertising expert saw second-quarter sales rise 6% year over year to $71.1 million. Omnichannel video revenue jumped 34% higher, led by a 50% increase in video ads for connected TVs (CTV). The adjusted bottom line swung from a $0.10 net loss to a $0.05 profit per diluted share.

The average analyst would have settled for a $0.16 net loss per share on sales near $67.8 million. The results also exceeded PubMatic's guidance targets across the board.

However, the stock plummeted anyway due to a modest view of the upcoming quarter. The midpoint of management's guidance range points to a 4% year-over-year revenue drop and weaker adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA).

PubMatic might be sandbagging its guidance again

On theearnings call PubMatic CEO Rajeev Goel said that the digital-advertising market is changing, as is PubMatic's strategy. The company is diversifying its customer list -- a necessary step after losing a significant amount of business from a large but unnamed client in the second quarter. It's also exploring ways to use artificial intelligence (AI) in the creation and management of online ad campaigns.

Investors hated the muted third-quarter outlook, but PubMatic is in the habit of setting up low guidance targets, only to knock them down with authority. Is this report's soft Q3 guidance another example of this tactic? CFO Steve Pantelick's remarks point in that direction, as he presented the targets as "a conservative approach."

PubMatic's stock dropped to an all-time low today. Some would call it a falling knife, but I see it as a tempting buy right now.

Should you invest $1,000 in PubMatic right now?

Before you buy stock in PubMatic, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and PubMatic wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $653,427!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,119,863!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,060% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 11, 2025

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends PubMatic. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.