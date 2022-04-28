Why PTC Stock Skyrocketed Higher Today

What happened

Shares of PTC (NASDAQ: PTC), a software and services company, jumped today after it reported better-than-expected second-quarter results. PTC beat analysts' consensus estimates for both revenue and earnings.

The tech stock was up by 17.4% as of 2:39 p.m. ET.

So what

PTC reported sales of $505.2 million, up 9% from the year-ago quarter, which blew past Wall Street's expectation of $484.1 million for the quarter.

The company's non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.39 also outpaced analysts' consensus estimate of $1.14 for the quarter.

"The strength in the second quarter was broad-based across all segments and geographic regions," CEO James Heppelmann said in a press release.

Other highlights from the quarter include the company's cash from operations increasing 17% year over year to $142 million and annual recurring revenue (ARR) rising 11% to $1.5 billion.

Now what

Based on the company's strong second-quarter results, management raised its guidance for ARR, free cash flow, and revenue for the full year.

The company now expects sales in the range of $1.90 billion to $1.97 billion, up from the previous range of $1.87 billion to $1.97 billion. Management said adjusted free cash flow for the year will be about $455 million -- up from the previous estimate of $450 million.

Additionally, the company now expects ARR to be in the range of $1.64 billion to $1.66 billion, up from management's previous guidance of $1.62 billion to $1.66 billion.

With the company's strong second-quarter results and management raising its guidance for the full year, it's not surprising PTC investors are pushing up the company's share price today.

10 stocks we like better than PTC

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and PTC wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends PTC. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.