Why Is PSEG (PEG) Down 2% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for PSEG (PEG). Shares have lost about 2% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is PSEG due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

PEG Q1 Earnings Beat Expectations, Revenues Increase Y/Y



Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, or PSEG, reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.55 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.47 by 5.6%. Earnings increased 8.4% from the prior-year reported figure of $1.43.



The company reported GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $1.48 compared with $1.18 in the corresponding period of 2025.

PEG’s Total Revenues

Operating revenues totaled $3.85 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.27 billion by 17.6%. The top line also increased 19.4% from the year-ago figure of $3.22 billion.

Sales Volume of PEG

Electric sales volume totaled 10,371 million kilowatt-hours, which increased 4% year over year. On the other hand, gas sales volume rose 7% to 1,464 million therms.



Under electric sales, residential sales volume totaled 3,490 million kilowatt-hours, up 6% from the prior-year figure. Its commercial and industrial sales volume totaled 6,784 million kilowatt-hours, reflecting year-over-year growth of 3%.



Other sales amounted to 97 million kilowatt-hours, down 4% from the year-ago recorded number.



Total gas sales witnessed year-over-year growth of 5% in firm sales volume. Non-firm gas sales volume increased 24%.

Highlights of PEG’s Earnings Release

The operating income totaled $1.08 billion compared with $0.8 billion in the year-ago period, reflecting an increase of 34.9%.



Total operating expenses were $2.77 billion, up 14.4% from the year-ago figure.



Interest expenses amounted to $272 million, which increased 12.9% year over year.

Segmental Performance of PEG

PSE&G: This segment’s net income was $577 million, up from $546 million in the first quarter of 2025.



PSEG Power & Other: Adjusted operating income for this unit amounted to $201 million compared with $172 million in the prior-year quarter.

Financial Update of PEG

The long-term debt (including the current portion of the long-term debt) as of March 31, 2026 was $23.09 billion compared with $22.55 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025.



The net cash flow from operating activities was $1.27 billion during the first three months of 2026 compared with $1.05 billion during the first three months of 2025.

PEG’s 2026 Guidance

PEG expects adjusted earnings to be in the range of $4.28-$4.40 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is currently pegged at $4.36, which lies above the midpoint of the company’s guided range.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Since the earnings release, investors have witnessed a upward trend in estimates revision.

VGM Scores

Currently, PSEG has a average Growth Score of C, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. Following the exact same course, the stock has a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision looks promising. Interestingly, PSEG has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

PSEG belongs to the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry. Another stock from the same industry, Edison International (EIX), has gained 3% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended March 2026.

Edison International reported revenues of $4.1 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +7.7%. EPS of $1.42 for the same period compares with $1.37 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Edison International is expected to post earnings of $1.05 per share, indicating a change of +8.3% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -1% over the last 30 days.

Edison International has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of B.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.