Why Provident Financial (PFS) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Provident Financial in Focus

Based in Jersey City, Provident Financial (PFS) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of -4.29%. Currently paying a dividend of $0.24 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 4.14%. In comparison, the Financial - Savings and Loan industry's yield is 2.71%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.64%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $0.96 is up 3.2% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Provident Financial has increased its dividend 3 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 3.97%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Provident Financial's current payout ratio is 46%. This means it paid out 46% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, PFS expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 is $2.27 per share, with earnings expected to increase 3.65% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, PFS presents a compelling investment opportunity; it's not only an attractive dividend play, but the stock also boasts a strong Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).



