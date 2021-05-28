Why Provention Bio Stock Crashed Today

What happened

Shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ: PRVB) crashed 28.8% as of the market close on Friday. The huge decline came after a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory committee voted 10-7 in favor of recommending approval of teplizumab in delaying type 1 diabetes.

So what

Investors were clearly expecting a more lopsided vote for teplizumab after the FDA's briefing documents seemed quite positive about Provention's clinical data. Those documents stated that the company's TN-10 clinical study "successfully demonstrated the treatment effect of teplizumab in delaying T1D diagnosis."

Image source: Getty Images.

However, the FDA's Endocrinologic and Metabolic Drugs Advisory Committee wasn't as convinced about the experimental drug. Some of the committee members expressed reservations about the small size of the pivotal study conducted by Provention. They were also concerned that patients weren't followed after being diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.

It's possible that the relatively narrow vote increases the chances that teplizumab won't win FDA approval. However, the agency usually goes along with advisory committee recommendations.

Now what

What's next for the biotech stock? The FDA is scheduled to announce its decision on approval for teplizumab by July 2.

10 stocks we like better than Provention Bio Inc

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Provention Bio Inc wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 11, 2021

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.