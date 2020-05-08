Why Protagonist Therapeutics Is Skyrocketing Today

What happened?

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTGX) -- a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company -- are up by 111.6% as of 12:34 p.m. EDT on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics released its fiscal first-quarter earnings report after the market closed on Thursday, and the company announced some exciting news regarding one of its most promising pipeline candidates, PTG-300.

So what

In its quarterly update, Protagonist Therapeutics announced that it had chosen polycythemia vera -- a rare type of blood cancer that leads to an abnormal level of red blood cells -- as the first indication for which to run a pivotal study for PTG-300.

The company made this decision based on a Phase 2 study, the results of which Protagonist Therapeutics also revealed in a separate press release yesterday. During the study, six polycythemia vera patients treated with PTG-300 for up to 28 weeks experienced controlled levels of hematocrit, which refers to the percentage of red blood cells in the blood.

Image source: Getty Images.

The treatment also eliminated the need for phlebotomy -- a treatment for polycythemia vera that consists in removing blood from the patient's vein -- for these six patients. Protagonist Therapeutics plans on focusing its efforts and its resources on the upcoming pivotal study for PTG-300.

The company announced its decision to postpone a Phase 2 study for PN-943 -- a potential treatment for ulcerative colitis -- as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This move will also help Protagonist Therapeutics reduce its expenses.

Now what

Protagonist Therapeutics argues that there is a significant unmet need for polycythemia vera. The company estimates that the indication currently offers a market opportunity between $1 billion and $2 billion in the U.S. and Europe. In other words, if PG-300 is approved for the treatment of polycythemia vera, Protagonist Therapeutics and its shareholders could be handsomely rewarded. However, given that the pharma company has yet to even start this pivotal study for PG-300, perhaps investors should temper their expectations.

10 stocks we like better than Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Prosper Junior Bakiny has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.