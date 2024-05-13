Why Prosperity Bancshares is a Top 25 SAFE Dividend Stock (PB)

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Prosperity Bancshares Inc. is a member of the iShares S&P 1500 Index ETF (ITOT), and is also an underlying holding representing 0.38% of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), which holds $78,918,416 worth of PB shares.
Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (Symbol: PB) made the "Dividend Channel S.A.F.E. 25" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least two decades of dividend payments.
The annualized dividend paid by Prosperity Bancshares Inc. is $2.24/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 06/14/2024. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for PB, which the report stressed as being of key importance.
PB operates in the Banking & Savings sector, among companies like JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM), and Bank of America Corp (BAC).
