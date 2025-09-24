Why Prologis (PLD) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

In the latest close session, Prologis (PLD) was down 1.38% at $112.86. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.29%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.37%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

The industrial real estate developer's stock has climbed by 2.78% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's gain of 1.89% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.08%.

The upcoming earnings release of Prologis will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 15, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.44, signifying a 0.70% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.09 billion, indicating a 9.97% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.77 per share and revenue of $8.32 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.78% and +10.76%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Prologis. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.05% increase. Right now, Prologis possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Prologis is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.83. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.46, so one might conclude that Prologis is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that PLD has a PEG ratio of 2.89. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.56 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.