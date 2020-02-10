Why Progressive Stock Gained 12% in January

What happened

Progressive (NYSE: PGR) shareholders beat the market last month as their investment gained 16% compared to a roughly flat result for the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The rally got shares closer to market-matching returns over the medium term, given that the insurance giant's stock underperformed the S&P 500 by 10 percentage points in 2019.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

January's jump was powered by the solid operating results that management issued in the final days of the month. Progressive saw a 12% spike in written premiums in the fiscal fourth quarter, after adjusting for timing shifts. December was a strong month, too, as Progressive's base of personal auto policy holders rose 11% to 14.9 million.

Now what

Investors will get another mid-quarter sales update on Feb. 19, but the stock's rally will be tested more significantly when Progressive announces its full fourth-quarter sales and profit trends later in the month. That's when the company will reveal detail about its margins and returns on equity, in addition to updates on the newly launched home insurance platform.

10 stocks we like better than Progressive

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Progressive wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Demitrios Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.