Why PROG Holdings Jumped 22.7% Today

What happened

Shares of financial technology company PROG Holdings (NYSE: PRG) jumped as much as 22.7% in early trading after announcing earnings and a large share buyback. The biggest pop didn't last long, but shares are still up 15.1% at 2:30 p.m. EDT.

So what

Third-quarter revenue was up 6.4% to $650.4 million, and net earnings from continuing operations fell from $74.6 million a year ago to $57.4 million, or $0.86 per share. Analysts were expecting revenue of $678.4 million and earnings of $0.90 per share, so last quarter's results weren't what drove the stock today.

Image source: Getty Images.

Management also announced intent to purchase $425 million of stock in a modified Dutch auction. This will repurchase about 15% of the company's stock, and management estimates a price of $44 to $50 per share. This is part of a $1 billion share-repurchase program, which the company expects to use to return money to shareholders.

Now what

Financial results weren't all that impressive, but any company buying back 15% of its stock should get investors' attention. Management said the asset-light business model PROG Holdings has deployed allows it to buy back stock while it grows the business. Right now, they're putting money behind that thesis, and investors are buying into the stock as a result today.

10 stocks we like better than PROG Holdings, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and PROG Holdings, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2021

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends PROG Holdings, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.