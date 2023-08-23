Why Profire Energy, Inc. (PFIE) Might be Well Poised for a Surge

Profire Energy, Inc. (PFIE) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing analyst optimism on the earnings prospects of this company, should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- is principally built on this insight.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

Consensus earnings estimates for the next quarter and full year have moved considerably higher for Profire Energy, Inc. As there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising estimates.

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

For the current quarter, the company is expected to earn $0.06 per share, which is a change of +200% from the year-ago reported number.

Over the last 30 days, one estimate has moved higher for Profire Energy, Inc. compared to no negative revisions. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased 22.22%.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the company is expected to earn $0.23 per share, representing a year-over-year change of +187.5%.

In terms of estimate revisions, the trend for the current year also appears quite encouraging for Profire Energy, Inc. Over the past month, two estimates have moved higher compared to no negative revisions, helping the consensus estimate increase 27.78%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

Thanks to promising estimate revisions, Profire Energy, Inc. currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

While strong estimate revisions for Profire Energy, Inc. have attracted decent investments and pushed the stock 72.9% higher over the past four weeks, further upside may still be left in the stock. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Profire Energy, Inc. (PFIE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.