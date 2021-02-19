Why Procter & Gamble (PG) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Procter & Gamble in Focus

Procter & Gamble (PG) is headquartered in Cincinnati, and is in the Consumer Staples sector. The stock has seen a price change of -6.91% since the start of the year. The world's largest consumer products maker is paying out a dividend of $0.79 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 2.44% compared to the Soap and Cleaning Materials industry's yield of 2% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.43%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $3.16 is up 4.4% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Procter & Gamble has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 3.94%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. P&G's current payout ratio is 56%. This means it paid out 56% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

PG is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 is $5.66 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 10.55%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, PG is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

