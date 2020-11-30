Why Procter & Gamble (PG) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Procter & Gamble in Focus

Procter & Gamble (PG) is headquartered in Cincinnati, and is in the Consumer Staples sector. The stock has seen a price change of 10.98% since the start of the year. Currently paying a dividend of $0.79 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 2.28%. In comparison, the Soap and Cleaning Materials industry's yield is 2.07%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.48%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $3.16 is up 4.4% from last year. In the past five-year period, Procter & Gamble has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 3.73%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, P&G's payout ratio is 59%, which means it paid out 59% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

PG is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 is $5.55 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 8.40%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that PG is not only an attractive dividend play, but also represents a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

