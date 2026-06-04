Why Is ProAssurance (PRA) Down 0.7% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for ProAssurance (PRA). Shares have lost about 0.7% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is ProAssurance due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent drivers for ProAssurance Corporation before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

ProAssurance Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates on Declining Expenses

ProAssurance reported a first-quarter 2026 adjusted operating income of 25 cents per share, which was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line rose from 13 cents a year ago.

Operating revenues of $263.1 million dipped 2.5% year over year. However, the top line beat the consensus mark by 2.2%.

The quarterly results benefited from rising investment income and a decline in expenses. However, the upside was partially offset due to lower premiums, especially in the Specialty P&C segment, the Workers' Compensation Insurance segment and the Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance unit.

PRA’s Q1 Operational Update

Gross premiums written fell 5.5% year over year to $287 million. Net premiums earned of $223.5 million tumbled 5.4% year over year. Yet the reported figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $218.1 million.

Net investment income advanced 8.2% year over year to $40 million in the quarter under review on the back of improved average book yields. The metric beat the consensus mark of $39.7 million.

Total expenses came in at $253.4 million, which decreased 9% year over year. The year-over-year decrease was backed by lower net losses and loss adjustment expenses, and underwriting, policy acquisition and operating expenses. ProAssurance’s net income surged 245.3% year over year to $8.5 million. The combined ratio improved to 110.4% from 115.6% in the year-ago period.

ProAssurance’s Segmental Update

Specialty P&C Segment

The segment recorded revenues of $173 million in the first quarter, which slipped 7.5% year over year. The metric beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $171.2 million. Net premiums earned decreased 6.1% year over year to $172.1 million but beat the consensus mark of $170.2 million.

Total expenses came in at $182.1 million, which fell 9.3% year over year. The unit incurred a loss of $9.1 million, narrower than the prior-year quarter’s loss of $13.9 million. The combined ratio improved to 105.9% from 109% in the year-ago period.

Workers' Compensation Insurance Segment

Revenues in the segment fell 2.1% year over year to $41 million in the quarter under review. The metric missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $41.5 million. Net premiums earned of $40.7 million declined 2.1% year over year, and lagged the consensus mark of $41.1 million.

Total expenses rose 1.4% year over year to $46.4 million. The unit incurred a loss of $5.4 million, wider than the prior-year quarter’s loss of $3.8 million. The combined ratio deteriorated 390 bps year over year to 114.1%.

Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance Segment

The segment’s gross premiums written of $11.6 million declined 8.7% year over year. Net premiums earned fell 6.4% year over year to $10.8 million, but beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.8%.

Underwriting, policy acquisition and operating expenses amounted to $3.7 million in the first quarter, which fell 9.5% year over year. The unit reported a quarterly profit of $0.5 million, which surged 165.9% year over year. The combined ratio improved to 84.1% from 101.8% in the year-ago period.

Corporate Segment

Net investment income of the unit grew 8% year over year to $39 million. Operating expenses of $8.3 million rose 2.9% year over year. The unit’s profit rose 32.6% year over year to $23.9 million. Interest expenses fell 1.4% year over year to $5.1 million.

PRA’s Financial Position (As of March 31, 2026)

ProAssurance exited the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $14.1 million, which dipped 61.5% from the 2025-end level. Total investments were $4.4 billion, down 0.6% from the figure at 2025-end.

Total assets of $5.4 billion dipped 0.6% from the 2025-end level.

Debt less unamortized debt issuance costs amounted to $419.3 million, down 0.3% from the figure as of Dec. 31, 2025.

Total shareholders’ equity of $1.3 billion declined 0.8% from the level at 2025-end.

Net cash used in operating activities amounted to $21.3 million for the first quarter of 2026, while the company used $11.6 million of net cash in operations in the prior-year comparable period.

Book value per share was $25.94 as of March 31, 2026, which fell 1.1% from the 2025-end figure. Adjusted operating return on equity improved 160 bps year over year to 3.8% in the quarter under review.

ProAssurance’s Share Repurchase Update

ProAssurance did not repurchase any common shares in the first quarter of 2026. A leftover capacity of $55.9 million remained in place to be utilized for common share repurchases or retirement of outstanding debt as of March 31, 2026.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Since the earnings release, investors have witnessed a upward trend in fresh estimates.

The consensus estimate has shifted 19.51% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, ProAssurance has a poor Growth Score of F, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with an A. However, the stock has a score of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. It comes with little surprise ProAssurance has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

ProAssurance is part of the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. Over the past month, RLI Corp. (RLI), a stock from the same industry, has gained 2.2%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended March 2026 more than a month ago.

RLI Corp. reported revenues of $453.71 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +4.3%. EPS of $0.83 for the same period compares with $0.92 a year ago.

RLI Corp. is expected to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -16.7%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +0.7%.

RLI Corp. has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of C.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.