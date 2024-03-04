Why Private Real Estate Looks Attractive: KKR

Last year, real estate transactions declined by 50%, while cap rates increased by 80 basis points. Many sellers were unwilling to let go of properties at lower prices, while buyers contended with a higher cost of capital and macroeconomic uncertainties. Another headwind was that many banks pulled back from lending due to balance sheet concerns, following the regional banking crisis.

This year, KKR is forecasting that real estate transactions will pick up, and there will be many opportunities for investors. Additionally, private real estate investors are well-positioned to step into the vacuum and provide financing for high-quality real estate at attractive terms.

KKR notes some catalysts that should result in transaction volume increasing. The firm believes that real estate values are near a bottom especially as the Fed is at the end of its hiking cycle and looking to cut in the coming months.

It also notes that REITs are a leading indicator for private real estate and have already embarked on a robust rally. Further, many real estate private equity funds have ample cash and have been on the sidelines for the last year and a half. Finally, many owners and operators will be forced to sell given that many loans are due to be refinanced in the coming years. In total, $1.6 trillion of real estate debt will be maturing in the next 3 years.

Finsum: Over the last 18 months, activity in real estate has plummeted. KKR believes that we are close to a bottom. It sees attractive opportunities for private real estate investors especially given that many loans will need to be refinanced in the coming years in addition to an improvement in macroeconomic conditions.

