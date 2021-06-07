Why Principal Financial (PFG) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Principal Financial in Focus

Headquartered in Des Moines, Principal Financial (PFG) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of 32.92% so far this year. The financial services company is paying out a dividend of $0.61 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 3.7% compared to the Financial - Investment Management industry's yield of 1.3% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.29%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $2.44 is up 8.9% from last year. Principal Financial has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 7.42%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Principal Financial's current payout ratio is 42%. This means it paid out 42% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

PFG is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 is $6.28 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 27.13%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, PFG is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

