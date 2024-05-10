Why Principal Financial Group is a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock (PFG)

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Principal Financial Group Inc is a member of the iShares USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA), making up 0.08% of the underlying holdings of the fund, which owns $3,563,271 worth of PFG shares.
The annualized dividend paid by Principal Financial Group Inc is $2.84/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 06/03/2024. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for PFG, which the DividendRank report stressed as being of key importance. Indeed, studying a company's past dividend history can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend is likely to continue.
PFG operates in the Life & Health Insurance sector, among companies like UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH), and Elevance Health Inc (ELV).
Top 25 Socially Responsible Dividend Stocks — Income To Feel Good About »
Also see: Funds Holding MDD
RIVA Videos
DEC Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.