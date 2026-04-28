Why Princeton Bancorp (BPRN) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and, of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Headquartered in Princeton, Princeton Bancorp (BPRN) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of 1.7% so far this year. The bank is paying out a dividend of $0.35 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 3.97% compared to the Banks - Northeast industry's yield of 2.34% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.39%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.40 is up 12% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Princeton Bancorp has increased its dividend 3 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 24.58%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Princeton Bancorp's current payout ratio is 49%, meaning it paid out 49% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

BPRN is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 is $3.60 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 32.84%.

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that BPRN is not only an attractive dividend play, but also represents a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

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Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (BPRN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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