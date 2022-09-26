Why Primo (PRMW) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Primo in Focus

Primo (PRMW) is headquartered in Tampa, and is in the Utilities sector. The stock has seen a price change of -28.25% since the start of the year. The maker of soft drinks, juices, teas, flavored water and energy drinks is paying out a dividend of $0.07 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 2.21% compared to the Utility - Water Supply industry's yield of 1.9% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.83%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $0.28 is up 16.7% from last year. Primo has increased its dividend 1 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 1.68%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Primo's payout ratio is 58%, which means it paid out 58% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, PRMW expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 is $0.69 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 23.21%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that PRMW is not only an attractive dividend play, but is also a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).



