Why Primo (PRMW) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Primo in Focus

Headquartered in Tampa, Primo (PRMW) is a Utilities stock that has seen a price change of 9.7% so far this year. The maker of pure-play water solutions is paying out a dividend of $0.09 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 2.18% compared to the Utility - Water Supply industry's yield of 2.38% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.58%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $0.36 is up 12.5% from last year. Primo has increased its dividend 2 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 7.27%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Primo's current payout ratio is 46%, meaning it paid out 46% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, PRMW expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $0.88 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 41.94%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that PRMW is not only an attractive dividend play, but also represents a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

