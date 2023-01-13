Why PriceSmart Stock Jumped This Week

What happened

Week to date, shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ: PSMT) were up 13% as of 11:11 a.m. on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company reported another strong quarter on Monday, with solid sales growth and membership renewal rates at its warehouse clubs.

So what

Inflation continued to put pressure on customer demand, but management has been successful passing these higher costs on to consumers. Sales increased by 8.6% year over year but would have risen a few more percentage points if not for a negative impact from currency translation. Comparable merchandise sales also jumped 5%.

However, earnings per share grew slower than sales, up 7.1%. While PriceSmart experienced easing supply chain disruptions and shipping costs during the quarter, input costs, including labor and packaging, continued to rise. Average selling prices were up 10.3%, which helped offset higher costs, but that also contributed to a 4.4% decrease in items per basket.

Now what

Overall, it was a solid quarter considering the economic challenges. PriceSmart is moving forward with plans to open its third warehouse club in El Salvador, as well as another club opening in Medellin, Columbia. This will bring its total footprint to 52 stores spanning 12 countries.

Management is focused on finding ways to improve efficiency and profitability over time by matching the size of its clubs to the sales volume levels across different market locations.

Considering PriceSmart's solid execution, growth, and opportunities to further improve margins, the stock looks like a tempting buy at the current price-to-earnings ratio of 18.6 based on forward earnings estimates, which is a discount to the market average multiple of 20.7.

10 stocks we like better than PriceSmart

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and PriceSmart wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 9, 2023

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.