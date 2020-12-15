Why Prevail Therapeutics Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

What happened

Shares of Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PRVL) were skyrocketing 83.6% higher as of 11:05 a.m. EST on Tuesday. The huge jump came after Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) announced plans to acquire Prevail in a deal totaling $1.04 billion.

So what

Lilly offered $22.50 per share in cash to buy Prevail. The big drugmaker also threw in a non-tradable contingent value right (CVR) that's worth up to $4 per share. This CVR will be paid in full if Prevail wins regulatory approval for a product in either the U.S., Japan, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, or Spain by Dec. 31, 2024. After that date, the CVR's value will be reduced by around $0.083 per month through Dec. 1, 2028, when the CVR will expire.

Image source: Getty Images.

The proposed acquisition price reflects a premium of around 117% over Prevail's 60-day volume-weighted average trading price. It's also 112% higher than the closing price of the biotech stock on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.

Why did Lilly opt to pay up so much for Prevail? The big drugmaker really liked Prevail's gene therapy program. Prevail's lead gene therapy candidates target neurological disorders Parkinson's disease, neuronopathic Gaucher disease (nGD), and dementia.

Mark Mintun, Lilly's vice president of pain and neurodegeneration research, said, "The acquisition of Prevail will bring critical technology and highly skilled teams to complement our existing expertise at Lilly, as we build a new gene therapy program anchored by well-researched assets."

Now what

The next step is for Prevail shareholders to agree to tender their shares in Lilly's tender offer to be extended in the near future. Some Prevail shareholders that combined own around 51% of Prevail's outstanding shares have already agreed to tender their shares.

10 stocks we like better than Prevail Therapeutics Inc

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Prevail Therapeutics Inc wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.