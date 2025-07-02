Why Prairie Operating Co.'s Emission Focus Deserves a Look

DJ Basin operator Prairie Operating Co. PROP is quietly redefining environmental responsibility in the oil and gas industry. Their operations are designed from the ground up with a minimal emission footprint. Right from the start, the company has embraced grid-powered drilling rigs and eFleet completion technologies. These significantly reduce diesel consumption, showcasing PROP's commitment to cleaner operations. This focus on sustainable energy practices directly addresses the growing pressure from both investors and regulators for environmentally conscious energy production.



Beyond drilling, Prairie Operating Co.'s production methods aim for zero-flaring whenever possible. The company cleverly integrates enclosed combustors to manage tank emissions. They are also swapping out gas-driven pneumatic devices for instrument air systems, which eliminates a major source of methane leaks. Furthermore, "green completions" ensure that natural gas is captured, not simply vented, cutting down on both waste and harmful emissions. For Prairie Operating Co., this is part of its operational strategy to secure the business's future.



What truly sets PROP apart is that its environmental commitment doesn't hinder efficiency. These emission-reducing technologies are built into Prairie Operating Co.'s development plans from day one, rather than an afterthought. As environmental, social, and governance (ESG) scrutiny intensifies across the energy space, PROP's thoughtful approach could become a significant competitive advantage. This could help them not only with regulatory compliance but also in attracting vital capital, strong community support, and long-term partners dedicated to responsible energy development.

Environmental Leadership: How Others Compare

Another oil and gas company in the DJ Basin, Civitas Resources CIVI, is also serious about sustainability. CIVI has committed to achieving enterprise-wide Scope 1 and 2 carbon neutrality starting in 2026. Beyond that, Civitas Resources is targeting a 40% reduction in Scope 1 greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, using 2023 as its baseline. The company continues to expand real-time emissions tracking, operational electrification, and low-bleed equipment upgrades. Civitas Resources also pursues verified carbon credits to complement its emissions reductions strategy.



One can also cite the example of Diamondback Energy FANG in this discussion. The Permian-focused upstream firm is advancing its environmental agenda through aggressive emissions goals and transparent reporting. Diamondback Energy aims to cut Scope 1 and 2 GHG intensity at least 50% from the 2020 levels by 2030 and eliminate routine flaring by 2025. Since 2021, every hydrocarbon produced by FANG has been free of Scope 1 emissions. Additionally, Diamondback Energy ties 25% of executive pay to meeting key ESG performance targets.

PROP’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Prairie Operating Co. have lost 69% in the past year compared with the energy sector’s decline of 4%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, PROP trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 0.29, well below the industry average.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

See how the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Prairie Operating Co.’s earnings has been revised over the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Civitas Resources, Inc. (CIVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Prairie Operating Co. (PROP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.