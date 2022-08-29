Why Powell's Words Aren't as Worrying as the Market Reaction Suggests

After the market held its collective breath for a week in anticipation, Jay Powell actually gave his speech to assembled central bankers and economists at Jackson Hole on Friday, and traders didn’t like what he said. His admission that a focus on fighting inflation would probably involve some economic pain surprised markets so much that the major stock indices collapsed after his speech, and look set to trade lower again this morning as I write this:

That would suggest that the text of the speech was shocking and, in some way, scary. In fact, it was neither of those things. Nothing Powell said should come as a surprise to anyone who has even the most rudimentary understanding of Fed policy and how it relates to the economy. What the Fed Chair’s speech did, though, was to show that, after a long period when his public utterances have called it into question, he is among that group.

If anything, that belated admission makes a really bad outcome to all this less likely today than it was on Friday morning.

Over the past six months or so, he and his committee cohorts have been quite fond of creating the impression that the most likely outcome of a series of big rate hikes and a simultaneous reduction of financial market liquidity was a kind of Goldilocks situation, where doing those things reduced inflation without doing any harm. That is, and always was, a slight possibility, but it is far from the most likely outcome. Hiking rates discourages investment and slows growth; in fact, it's supposed to.

That, however, puts pressure on even a strong jobs market, and fewer jobs means less money in people’s pockets.

When Jay Powell said on Friday that “reducing inflation is likely to require a sustained period of below-trend growth. Moreover, there will very likely be some softening of labor market conditions” and that the Fed’s actions "will also bring some pain to households and businesses,” he was simply stating the obvious. The market reacted as it did because he finally admitted it, but one assumes they were smart enough to know it was true before Powell “central-banker-splained” it to them.

As I said it would be on Thursday, what Powell didn’t say in his speech was more significant than what he did. He didn’t say that he and the committee were far too slow reversing policy as inflation took hold and, more importantly, didn’t acknowledge why that was so. The problem was their reliance on backward-looking data, and a specific, somewhat obscure, measure of inflation. At a time when it was obvious to anyone who bought fuel, groceries, or just about anything for that matter, that the cost of living was soaring, the Fed looked only at PCE, and waited for a three-month average of that data point to confirm the obvious before acting.

It may not seem to matter much that Powell indulged in a mea culpa moment when it comes to inflation, but it really does. Those who cannot or will not acknowledge their past mistakes are doomed to repeat them. That makes it likely that the Fed will do just that, rely on a multi-month average of data points that are by their nature already a month out of date when they are published and, as a result, not change anything until it is too late, and damage has been done.

However, in finally admitting that his actions are likely to do harm, Jay Powell on Friday took the first step towards admitting that maybe they did in the past. If he can do that, there is a chance that when his eyes and ears begin to tell him that he is doing damage in the opposite direction, he will pay attention rather than sticking blindly to one particular measure of the health of the labor market that will be unavoidably slow to ring any alarm bells.

For that, we should all be thankful and, while the inevitable slowing to come makes me stick to my view that we will at least challenge the June lows again before we go higher, it does mean that there is a good chance that we do so without entering a full-blown, devastating recession.

