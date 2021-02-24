Why Powell Should Ignore a Potential Tantrum and Talk About Reducing QE

As a general rule, I tend not to feel sympathy for wealthy, powerful people. Their problems are sometimes real, yes, but in the grand scheme of things, usually not a cause for concern for anyone other than themselves. That said, as I watched Jerome Powell, the Chair of the Federal Reserve Bank testify yesterday, I couldn’t help but feel a little sorry for him.

He was testifying before Congress, a twice-yearly requirement for Fed Chairs that must test the patience of all who hold the position. There are usually a few interesting questions that understand the nuance and complexity of a central bank’s role, but there are a lot more instances when Congresspeople grandstand for the record with a political speech or prove the old adage that it is better to keep your mouth shut and be thought a fool than to open it and remove all doubt.

Yesterday was bad for Powell, but today his testimony will shift from the sometimes rational and contemplative Senate to the House, whose current members aren’t exactly renowned for their subtlety or willingness to embrace complexity. They, just as the Senate did yesterday, will probably try to get Powell to “take sides” on Joe Biden’s proposed stimulus package, or to give a timeline for a shift in the Fed’s monetary policy. Powell will presumably once again refuse to do either of those things because he is not a stupid man, and doing either would be extremely stupid.

That said, there is a case for giving a proposed timeline for reducing asset purchases.

On the first, political question, Powell can and undoubtedly will express his opinion that the economy still needs help, but to get bogged down in the minutiae of individual proposals would be foolish, and probably a breach of the rules of his position.

However, answering the second question, about when the Fed envisages reducing QE and attempting to normalize interest rates would actually make a lot of sense were it not for one thing: the bond market’s documented tendency to act like a spoiled child when being told that their toys are being taken away.

The last time a Fed Chair talked about reducing QE, we were treated to the so-called "taper tantrum," when Treasury yields jumped in 2013 in response to talk of reduced asset purchases from Ben Bernanke. Bernanke knew, as did the bond market, that bond buying by the Fed had to end at some point, and a gradual reduction seemed like the best way to do that. Still, traders tried to get in front of the move, pushing rates up. That is a problem if the economy is still somewhat fragile, as Powell believes it is now.

Because of that, he has been much cagier about suggesting that the inevitable is, well, inevitable, but with good reason. The market may have recovered, but there are still 10 million fewer jobs in the economy than there were before the pandemic, and the economy is still reliant on stimulus, both fiscal and monetary. In that context, even hinting at a time when one of those stimuli is removed is a risky, if honest, thing to do. Lower bond prices mean higher interest rates, which would discourage borrowing and investment and reduce consumer spending. Obviously, that isn’t a good thing for a still weakened economy.

The thing is though, Powell doesn’t really need to take that risk. The market is beginning to price in the reality and adjust, preparing itself for what is to come. Take a look at the chart for TLT, an ETF that reflects the price of long-term Treasury bonds, since the beginning of August:

One could even argue that the 2021 taper tantrum has already taken place. Bond prices also fell in the few months before the 2013 big drop, but by only around 5% as opposed to the 25% drop shown above. Keep in mind that the total decline in the 2013 selloff of bonds was only around 30%. In addition, yields at that time were generally way higher than now on an absolute basis, rising from a 2012 low of 2.5% to a 2013 high of 4.9% as compared to the current 2.27%.

At these levels, money is still cheap, but the numbers suggest that the market is already anticipating a policy change. It may well be then that, as risky as it seems, Jay Powell could and maybe should ignore the potential tantrum, indulge the politicians, and speculate as to when tapering will begin. It would cause a short-term move, but the most likely longer-term effect would look more like sell the rumor, buy the fact than anything.

As any parent will tell you, ignoring a tantrum can be a test of nerve and cause a commotion for a while, but ultimately it is the right thing to do. Maybe Powell has to be the parent in the room at this point.

